Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer is likely to announce the result of class 10 soon on its official website, rbse.nic.in. Find out all the associated details and what the Board's notification says here.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, Ajmer, is being anticipated to announce the Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Results 2020 soon. It is also being widely claimed that the result will be out on July 24th, i.e., today. Although, the Board has not yet made any official statement about this. On Thursday, the Board had stated that it would send out a notification before releasing the results of the class 10 board exams.

Students should keep checking the official website of the Board for validated information, and not put too much trust on third party news sources. The results will be uploaded on the official website of the Board, http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ and rajresults.nic.in to check their scores.

On 21st July, the Board had released the results for Class 12 Arts Stream Exams 2020. Of the total students who appeared for the examination, 90.70% managed to pass, this is considerably higher when compared to the number of students clearing the exam last year- 88.45%.

Follow the given steps once the results are uploaded to view them:

1. Visit any one of RBSE’s official websites, rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Select the Class 10 Results option.

3. Type in the required credentials.

4: Your results will be shown on your screen. You may download or print it for future reference.

In case the main website is crashing or slowing down because of too much traffic, then any of the given websites can also be visited:

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

rajresults.nic.in

Students can also see their Class 10th Board Arts Stream Exam Results through SMS by typing RESULTS <space> RAJ10A <space> <student’s roll number> and sending this message to 56263

