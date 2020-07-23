Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is likely to release the result of class 10 this week. The results will be released at rajresults.nic.in. Know about related dates and other details.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, Ajmer is expected to announce the Class 10 Board Exam Results. The results will be released from RBSE headquarters based in Ajmer and would then be uploaded on the Board’s official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeresults.nic.in.

Throughout the previous two weeks, the RBSE Board had been releasing Class 12 Board Results.

In order to view your individual result, follow the given steps:

1. Sign in to the Board’s official website, rajresults.nic.in.

2. Click/tap on the Secondary School 2020 Result.

3. Type in the required details.

4. You result will be shown on your screen. You may download or print it for future reference.

More than 10 lakh students sat for the Rajasthan Class 10 Board Examinations this year. The required marks percentage to pass is 33% per each subject. These include English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science and either one out of Music/Rajasthani/Sanskrit/Urdu/others. These exams were earlier scheduled to be held in March but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. These were then held in June, where proper social distancing rules had been enforced.

RBSE Class 12 Arts Results 2020 were released on the 21st of July, with 90.7% of candidates passing the exam. The Board had previously also announced the Class 12 Commerce result and the ones for the Science streams. 94.49% of Commerce students managed to pass while 90% of the total students who appeared for the Science exams managed to clear them.

