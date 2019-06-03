RBSE Class 10th Results 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: The class 10th result 2019 will be declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer on the official website today June 3, at 11 am at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the exam can check the result through the official website. The exam was conducted from March 14 to March 27.

RBSE Class 10th Results 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will announce the class 10th result 2019 on the official website today June 3, at 11 am at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The interested students can check the result through the official website. The RBSE class 10th Result 2019 for the class 10 board examination which was conducted from March 14 to March 27. This year 2019, 11,22,651 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 Board exam. In the previous year 2018, it witnessed 64,633 exam takers.

Follow these steps on Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer’s to check your scores and marks.

Go to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Click on the ‘RBSE 10th Result 2019’ link In the new window, enter your roll number. Click the submit button. The RBSE 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Take out a print out for future use.

SMS Service has also been facilitated by the Rajasthan board for students of the class 10th 2019, they can follow the below steps

RBSE Class 10th Results 2019: Here are the LIVE updates:

How to check results via SMS?

Type RESULTRAJ10ROLL NUMBER. Send the text to 56263. The score and your overall RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be in your message inbox

List of websites to check results

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

Result declaration time

The results are supposed to be declared at 4:00 PM today. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Rajasthan Board – rajresults.nic.in

