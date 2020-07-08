The 12th Science Stream exams of the Rajasthan Board will be announced on 8 June, which is at 4 pm in the evening today. Check how to view your results via official and alternative websites or recieve your marks via SMS.

The Rajasthan Board 12th Science Stream exams will be declared on 8 June which is today at 4pm in the evening. Due to the global pandemic COVID-19, the anticipation of the results are higher as many students, their parents and teachers are eagerly waiting for the RBSE to announce the result.

As it is impossible for candidates to check their results offline in their respective schools notice boards, several online websites will be declaring the result in the evening. The official websites are: http://rajresults.nic.in/ or http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ .

Approximately 2,339, 800 students enrolled for the science stream boards exams this year. Alternative websites that will also declare RBSE results to help prevent crashing of sites due to excess traffic are: http://www.indiaresults.com/select-state.htm or https://www.examresults.net/

Candidates that do not have a secure internet connection or can’t access the above websites can view their marks via SMS.

How to check RBSE Results via SMS:

Step 1: Send the following message on the number 5676750 through SMS text message

Step 2: Type RJ12S<space><your Board Roll no>

Step 3: You will receive your marks through a text message

Step 4: Take a screenshot for future reference.

The pass percentage of the RBSE Board students is 33%. The theory exam along with practical exam have to be passed separately in the science stream of class 12th. In 2019, 92.88% candidates who appeared for the science stream exam cleared it. In 2018, the percentage was 90.36.

The Board exams commenced on 5 March 2020 and were scheduled to continue till 3rd April. However, due to increase in coronavirus cases, the exams were postponed.

The results for Arts and Commerce stream students will be announced separately this year to help prevent heavy traffic on the websites. The result date of the remaining streams will be announced shortly.

