Rajasthan Secondary Education Board on 8 July announced the outcome of the Class 12 science stream results. Check how to view your mark sheet.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the result of Class 12 science stream students on 8 July. It was announced the day before that the results will be declared by the evening today, by the education minister of Rajasthan. The results have been announced in the presence of the Chairman of the RBSE Board.

Students that gave their exam in March can review their marks at http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ or http://rajresults.nic.in/

To control the site traffic, RBSE Board will also announce the result on http://www.indiaresults.com/select-state.htm and https://www.examresults.net/

How to Check RBSE class 12 science exam marks:

Step 1: Open rajresults.nic.in or www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Senior Secondary (Science) – 2020 Result’

Step 3: Enter your Board roll no and the other requirements needed

Step 4: Check your result and download the marksheet or future reference

239,800 students enrolled for the Class 12 Science streams exams. The examinations started from March 3, but were ultimately postponed after the increase in the cases of COVID-19.

