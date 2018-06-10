The state Board of Rajasthan known as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the Class 10 results 2018 soon on its official website. Students eagerly waiting for their results can check the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and are advised to keep their admit cards handy to avail their results easily as soon as the RBSE Class 10 Results 2018 are declared.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the results for the RBSE Class 10 Result 2018 tomorrow or day after tomorrow i.e. on June 11 or June 12, 2018. According to reports, the results will be out either on Monday or Tuesday on the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students who had appeared in the examination this year can check their results and download the same by entering their roll number on the specific fields provided on the website. In case students have finds any difficulty in logging into the official website, then they may access third party websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to download their RBSE Class 10 Results 2018.

This year, the RBSE Class 10th exam was conducted by the state Board from March 15 and ended on March 26. Reports say that last year, around 10,72,799 students had appeared in the Class 10 examination where boys outperformed girls and the overall pass percentage recorded was 78.96% and the results were announced in June. The pass percentage of girls was 78.89 and that of boys was 79.01.

Candidates awaiting their results can check the following steps to download their RBSE Class 10 Results 2018:

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Search for the link that read, ‘Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2018’ or ‘RBSE Class 10 result 2018’ and click on the same Students will be directed to a new page Now, enter the requisite details such as Roll Number and click submit Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the results and take a print out of the same for future reference

