The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the results for Matriculation or Class 10 Board examination today on its official website. Students are advised to check their results from rajresults.nic.in or any other website such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

BSER Class 10 Result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is going to declare the BSER Class 10 result 2018 or Matriculation results today, June 11, 2018. According to reports, a source close to the Rajasthan Board has confirmed that RBSE Class 10 results will be announced on June 11 at 3.15PM by the Board and Education Ministry officials

Students who had appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for their results can check the official website of the Board as the results will be uploaded as soon as it releases. The results will be available at rajresults.nic.in and on other third party websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

There are also speculations that if the results does not release today, it might be announced on June 12 or by the end of this week, as per earlier reports. Also, the BSER Class 8 results got declared last week and prior to that the Board had announced the Class 12 or Higher Secondary results.

Students can check their RBSE Class 10 Results 2018 with the help of the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of the Rajasthan Board, www.rajresults.nic.in Search for the link that read BSER Class 10 Result 2018 and click on the same on the home page Students will be directed to a different page Enter the necessary details such as your roll number and date of birth and submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the RBSE Class 10 Result 2018 and take a print out of the same

The Higher Secondary or Class 12 results for Arts stream under the Board was declared on June 1 , 2018, where more than 5 lakh students appeared for the Arts stream examination this year which was conducted during March while the BSER Class 12 Science and Commerce results were released during . The overall pass percentage marked this year is 88.92%.

