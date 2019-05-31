RBSE class 10th result 2019 not announced: Results for the RBSE class 10 are going to get announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE or BSER. The final date of the announcement will be notified just a day before the can.

RBSE class 10th result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) is going to declare the results for the RBSE class 10th very soon. As far as the previous date is concerned, the board officials clearly said that the result will not be announced by the board on the previously mentioned dates according to which the result was supposed to get declared on May 31, 2019. The final date of the announcement will be notified just a day before the can.

The students are advised to continuously check the official website of the Rajasthan Board in order to get the confirmed date of result declaration. The Board is going to announce the RBSE class 10th result along with marks of the candidates on the official website of the Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. All the students can download the result after its final declaration from the previously mentioned websites.

Steps to check the RBSE 10th exam result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), rajresults.nic.in and

Step 2: Tap the link saying Rajasthan Secondary School exam Result 2019

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The Rajasthan board has previously released the results for the class 12 board examinations. Rajasthan Board announces the Science and Commerce results on the same day and the Arts result on a different day. In the current year, the result for the science and commerce students was declared on May 15 and for the Arts stream, the result will be declared on May 22. In the Science stream, 92.88 per cent of students clearly passed the examinations. In the Commerce stream, 91.46 per cent of students clearly passed the exam and in the Arts stream, the pass percentage was 88 per cent.

