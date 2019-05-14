RBSE will declare Class 10th Result 2019 on Wednesday, May 15 on the official website at rajresults.nic.in. Students who have appeared in the RBSE Class 10th results can visit the official website of the Board and check their scores. The results will be also made available on the third websites which are mentioned below.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce Class 10th Result 2019 on Wednesday, May 15 on the official website at rajresults.nic.in. Students who had taken part in the RBSE Class 10th results can visit the official website of the Board and check their scores. RBSE had conducted Class 10th exams in March 2019. Students are advised to keep a track n the official website and do not give ear to rumours.

The results will be also made available on other websites which are mentioned below. Owning to heavy traffic on the official website, students are advised to visit the below-mentioned websites and download RBSE Class 10th Result 2019.

• indiaresults.com

• results.shiksha

• manabadi.com

• examresults.net

Steps to check the RBSE Class 10th Result 2019:

• Visit the official website of RBSE at rejresults.nic.in.

• On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “RBSE Class 10th results 2019.”

• You will be taken to a new window.

• Enter the roll number of RBSE Class 10th and other credentials.

• Press the submit button.

• RBSE Class 10th Result 2019 will be displayed.

• Download the same and take a print out of the RBSE 12th Result 2019 for future correspondence.

In case of any doubt in the evaluation process, students will be allowed to apply for re-evaluation process against a proper fee. Also, students need to visit respective schools and collect marks sheets.

In 2018, RBSE had announced Class 10th results on June 11. As many as 10.8 lakh students had ppeared for the matriculation examination out of which 78.95 per cent were declared pass.

