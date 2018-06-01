RBSE Class 12 Arts Results 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the results of Class 12 Arts stream on its official website today. Students who had appeared in the examination this year can download their Class 12 Arts results 2018 from the website of the Board or any other third party websites such as indiaresults.com or results.gov.in.

RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the class 12 humanities stream result today, June 1, 2018, on its official website. Earlier, on Thursday, a spokesperson had confirmed that the Education minister Vasudev Devnani will be declaring the result at 6.15pm at the board’s office. Students over 826,278 had appeared for the Senior Secondary examination this year out of which 42,665 were from commerce, 246,254 science candidates and 537,359 from humanities. Students can now download their RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2018 from the official web portal of the Board at rajresults.nic.in.

As per reports, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had released the RBSE Class 12th result 2018 for science and commerce streams towards the end of May this year and the results were available on the official website of the Board. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their results can still avail their results online at RBSE’s official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to download RBSE Class 12 arts result 2018:

Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board i.e. rajresults.nic.in Search for the link that reads Senior Secondary arts/ Humanities 2018 Result and click on the same Enter details such as your roll number and click on submit Your results will appear on the screen of your computer Now, download the result and take a print out for future reference if necessary

Last year, over 89.05% students passed the Class 12 humanities stream out of the 565,930 candidates who appeared in the examination. Girls did better than boys as 91.35% were declared successful while 87.04% boy cleared.

The total number of students that appeared in the examination was 565,930 last year where female students have outperformed the boys and over 89.05% students have reportedly qualified the Class 12 humanities stream last year. 91.35% girls have successfully cleared the examination while 87.04% were boys. The results of class 12 Science and Commerce which were conducted by the Rajasthan Board from 8 March to 2 April 2018 stream of Rajasthan Board was declared on May 23, 2018.

