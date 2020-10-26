RBSE Class 12 syllabus 2021: The Rajasthan Board has released newly revised syllabus in a pdf format at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE Class 12 syllabus has been released for all the three streams namely Science, Arts and Commerce.

RBSE Class 12 syllabus 2021: The Rajasthan Board has released newly revised syllabus in a pdf format at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The new Rajasthan Board Class 12 syllabus 2020-21 can be downloaded by students visiting the official website. RBSE Class 12 syllabus has been released for all the three streams namely Science, Arts and Commerce.

According to official reports, the decision has been taken due to the delayed reopening of educational institutes caused by COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown. The Board aims to reduce the RBSE syllabus by 40% to help the students cover the academic loss for this session.

RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21: Know how to download by following the steps below-

Students need to visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. You will be directed to the home page Click on the link of ‘पाठयक्रम’ (available in Hindi) Click on the link of RBSE Class 12 syllabus (available in English) Students can access the PDF file of RBSE 12th 2020-21 syllabus You are advised to download and save the RBSE Class 12 syllabus file for future references.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will conduct the RBSE Class 12 exams in the month of March next 2021 and this revised syllabus pattern will be followed for students appearing in the board exams next year.