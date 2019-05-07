RBSE Class 12th Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the RBSE Class 12th Result of 2019 batch on May 15, this year. Students who appeared for the RBSE Result 2019 for class 12 are advised to visit the official website of RBSE i.e. rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the RBSE Class 12 Result 2019 on Wednesday i.e. May 15. Students who appeared for the RBSE Boards 2019 examination which were conducted by the Rajasthan Education Board in the month of March, are advised to stay calm and keep an eye on the official website of RBSE i.e. rajresults.nic.in. This year, the Education Board of Rajasthan has also introduced the SMS method to check the RBSE Result 2019 Class 12th.

According to the sources, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the RBSE 12th Result 2019 Arts, RBSE 12th Result 2019 Commerce, RBSE 12th Result 2019 Science on the same date which is May 15, 2019. This year, the Rajasthan Board for Arts/ Humanities, Science and Commerce stream was conducted from March 7 to April 2, 2019. Note: Students from all the streams will have to enter their roll number while checking the result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) i.e. rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: If you are unable to access rajresults.nic.in, check your RBSE Board Result 2019 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, center number and seat number to check RBSE Result 2019.

Step 4: Submit the important details.

Step 5: Your RBSE Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the RBSE Result 2019 Class 12 for future reference.

This year, the Rajasthan Board also offers an SMS method to all the students who appeared for RBSE Class 12th 2019 exams. Given below is the format to receive the RBSE Board Result 2019 for students who appeared for RBSE 12th Result 2019 Arts, RBSE 12th Result 2019 Commerce, RBSE 12th Result 2019 Science.

For RBSE 12th Result 2019 Arts: Type RESULTRAJ12AROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

For RBSE 12th Result 2019 Commerce: Type RESULTRAJ12SROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

RBSE 12th Result 2019 Science: Type RESULTRAJ12SROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

