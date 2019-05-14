RBSE Class 12th Result 2019: RBSE will announce the Class 12th Board Result 2019 for Commerce and Science streams tomorrow on the official website at rajresults.nic.in. The result will also be made available on the third party websites which are mentioned below.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the Class 12th Board Result 2019 for Commerce and Science streams on the official website on Wednesday, May 15 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inStudents who had appeared in the RBSE 12th exam will be also able to get results on the third party websites which are mentioned below.

Reports quoting Director GK Mathur as saying that the RBSE Class 12th Result 2019 will be announced at 4 pm. The scores of students will be released after the press conference. Students are advised to not give ear to rumours about the date and timing of the announcement of results. They are also advised to keep an eye on the official website of Rajasthan Board.

Check websites to download RBSE Class 12th Result 2019:

• indiaresults.com

• manabadi.com

• examresults.net

• results.shiksha

How to check the RBSE Class 12th Result 2019:

• Visit the official website of RBSE at rejresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

• Click on the link that reads, “RBSE class 12th results 2019”

• A new window will open.

• Enter the roll number of RBSE 12th Exam 2019 and other credentials.

• Hit the submit button

• RBSE Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

• Download the same and take a print out of the RBSE 12th Result 2019 for future reference.

After the announcement of results, students can collect the marks sheets from their respective schools. Students need to note that if they have doubts over the evaluation process of the papers, they can apply for re-evaluation against a proper fee.

