RBSE Class 12th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to release the Rajasthan 12th Board Results 2019 for Commerce and Science streams tomorrow on its official website – rajresults.nic.in. Students who have appeared in the RBSE 12th exam this year can check the steps to download the Rajasthan Board 12th results in this article given below. Students can also download the results from the following websites – manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha for accessing the results.

According to the updates, the RBSE 10th Results 2019 will also be announced tomorrow on the RBSE official website. The results along with the toppers, overall pass percentage of the 12th Class will be announced by the Board officials at a press conference.

How to check the RBSE Class 12th Result 2019?

Step 1: Students need to visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) – rejresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “RBSE class 12th results 2019”

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Here, enter the roll number of RBSE 12th Exam 2019 and other details mentioned fields

Step 5: Now, click on the submit button

Step 6: The Rajasthan Board 12th result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Step 7: Download the RBSE 12th Result 2019

Step 8: Take a print out of the RBSE 12th Result 2019 and keep a copy for future reference

Here’s the official website for downloading the RBSE Board Results 2019

