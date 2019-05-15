RBSE class 12th Result 2019: The class 12th results of Science and Commerce streams will be declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) on Wednesday, May 15 at 4 pm on various official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. RBSE conducted the examination of the class 12th examinations from March 7 to April 2, 2019.

RBSE had conducted the Class 12th examinations from March 7 to April 2, 2019. Over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 2,60,617 students appeared for the science stream’s examination, while 42,146 students took the examination for commerce stream.

RBSE class 12th Result 2019: Following are the steps to check RBSE class 12th result 2019

Go to the official site at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the result link as ‘Class 12 Board Result 2019’. A new page will be displayed where candidates can enter the required details. Your result will appear on the screen. Download a page of the same for future reference.

In the previous year, the result of the commerce and science stream was declared on May 23, 2018. While the arts stream examination was released on June 1, 2019. Overall the pass percentage for the science stream was 86.60 per cent. While the commerce stream was 91.09 per cent and arts stream was 88.92 per cent. Candidates who had appeared for the examination this year under Rajasthan Board can check the details of the RBSE’s official website.

RBSE class 12th Result 2019: Check your result through SMS

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

About Rajasthan Board:

The Rajasthan Board was established in the year 1957. The board of secondary education, Rajasthan is situated in Ajmer. The board primarily oversees the working of various government and private schools which are affiliated to it. State board organises and manages the working of the school level education from Class 1st to Class 12th in both mediums, Hindi and English.

