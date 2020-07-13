RBSE Class 12th Result 2020 Declared: The wait of Class 12 commerce students of RBSE board is finally over as their results have been finally declared. Students can check their results on the board’s official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results of Class 12th students with commerce stream. The results have been declared on the board’s official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had earlier announced on Twitter that Rajasthan Board Class 12 commerce results 2020 would be announced on July 13, 11:15 am and they are finally here, ending the wait of students and their parents.

How to check results of commerce stream:

Students can check their Class 12 board exam results by following these simple steps:

Log onto the official website of RBSE- rajresults.nic.in Click on tab that shows Senior Secondary (Commerce)- 2020 result Once a new tab opens, enter your details such as roll number/dob Check all the details on your marksheet correctly Download it Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2020: All you need to know about migration certificate allotment process

Also Read: HBSE 10th result 2020 declared: Know highlights and check result @bseh.org.in

To check their results via sms, students can type the text ‘RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263.

Students would be able to collect their provisional marksheet from their respective schools after a few days. Before commerce stream, RBSE had declared the result of science stream, in which the pass percentage was about 91%.

RBSE Class 12th exams were conducted in the month of March. Some of the exams, which couldn’t be conducted earlier and had to be postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, were later conducted in the month of June.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC result 2020 declared @ cisce.org, download CISCE 10th, 12th results

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App