RBSE Class 12th results 2019: The class 12th results for the Commerce and Science streams have been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in today, Wednesday May 15, 2019. Candidates who had appeared from March 8 till April 2, 2019 can check it through the official website.

RBSE Class 12th results 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has announced the result of class 12th for Commerce and Science streams on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in today, Wednesday May 15, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the examination from March 8 till April 2, 2019. Candidates can check it through the official websites. In 2019, a total of 2,60,617 students appeared in science and in commerce stream 42,146 students had appeared in the class 12th board exams can check the same.

RBSE Class 12th results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, the link which says ‘RBSE class 12 result for commerce’ or ‘RBSE class 12 result for science’ is availble to click

Step 3: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 4: The RBSE result will display

Step 5: Download. Take out a print-out.

In the last year, the pass percentage RBSE class 12th for science stream was 87.78 per cent. Over 48,113 students appeared in class 12 for the commerce stream, while 2.34 lakh appeared in the science stream.

Candidates can check it through the SMS

Students need to type RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 56263. For commerce stream, the candidates need to type RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>Roll number and sending it to 56263

Candidates can check it through other official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, candidates can check the results through third-party websites such as examresults.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

In the year 2018, 91.09 per cent had qualified the class 12 th Commerce exam. Close to 42,000 students took the 12 commerce exam in the last year under the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. The pass percentage was 91.09 percent

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App