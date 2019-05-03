RBSE class 5th result 2019: Board to announce result on May 12

RBSE class 5th result 2019: RBSE is declaring the class 5th results on May 12, 2019. Candidates can check their results online through the official website. As per reports, officials have said that the work regarding the results has almost completed. Candidates need to check the website regularly for the latest updates.

The Rajasthan State Education Board is all set to release the results of class 5 examination by the second week of May. As per reports, the class 5 results will be declared on May 12, 2019. Candidates can check their results online through the official website @rajresults.nic.in. The examination across the districts of Dholpur, Nagaur, Dausa, and Karoli, Swaimadhopur, Goner, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur and Bundi.

Check steps to download class 5 results:

•Candidates need to visit the official website @rajresults.nic.in.

• On the home page, click on the result link

• Enter required credentials including roll number

• The result will appear on the screen

• Download the same and take a print out for further use

Parents have been asked to check the official website continuously so that they can check the latest updates regarding the results. The RBSE is also declaring the class 12th results in the month of May. The result may be declared by May 20. Students can check the official website for their result announcement.

