RBSE class 8 result 2019: The class 8 result has been released today at about 4 pm on the official website. Students are required to keep their hall tickets ready beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle.

RBSE class 8 result 2019 @rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the class 8 result today i.e, June 7, 2019, at 4 pm. Students will be required to check the result on the board’s official website i.e. rajresults.nic.in at about 4 pm preceding a press conference which will announce the toppers for this year. Check other websites – examresults.net and results.gov.in.

The class 8 exams were held from March 14 to March 29, 2019, and this year nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the exam. The schools conducting the examination had made tight security arrangements to curb any sort of malpractice. When it comes to surveillance, the state board not just takes care of class 10 or class 12 exams as security arrangements for class 8 exams were also on par. For example, there was the installation of CCTV cameras across all schools with the frequent visit of flying squad as well. The board ensured that there was no malpractice as it executed the class 8 exams fairly.

RBSE class 8 result 2019 @rajresults.nic.in: How to check via SMS

For those who don’t have internet access, they can check their result via SMS, follow these steps to know how:

To check result via SMS, type RESULT <space> RAJ8 <space> roll number and send it to 56263

After you have sent your request for the result, your result will be sent via SMS alert within a span of minutes

RBSE class 8 result 2019 @rajresults.nic.in: Where to Check

1) Official Website: Primarily, the students should check the official website i.e. rajresults.nic.in for their result

2) Other Websites to be referred to for result:

RBSE class 8 result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: How to check via website

Candidates are required to follow the given steps to check their result once it’s declared.

Go to the official website i.e. rajresults.nic.in

On the homepage click the link that reads Rajasthan class 8 results 2019

After you have clicked that link you will be redirected to a new window

Now enter your result log-in credentials such as name, roll number etc.

Click submit to view result

Your result will appear on your screens, download and save it for future references

