RBSE class 8 result 2019: The result is expected tomorrow at about 4 pm on the official website. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website to get the result related updates.

RBSE class 8 result 2019 @rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the class 8 result tomorrow i.e, June 7, 2019. Students will be required to check the result on board’s official website i.e. rajresults.nic.in at about 4 pm preceding a press conference which will announce the toppers for this year.

The class 8 exams were held from March 14 to March 29, 2019 and this year nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the exam. The schools conducting the examination had made tight security arrangements to curb any sort of mal practice. When it comes to surveillance, the state board not just takes care of class 10 or class 12 exams as security arragements for class 8 exams were also on par. For example, there was installation of CCTV cameras across all schools with the frequent visit of flying squad as well. The board ensured that there was no malpractice as it executed the class 8 exams fairly.

RBSE class 8 result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: How to check

Candidates are required to follow the given steps to check their result once it’s declared.

Go to the official website i.e. rajresults.nic.in

On the homepage click the link that reads Rajasthan class 8 results 2019

After you have clicked that link you will be redirected to a new window

Now enter your result log-in credentials such as name, roll number etc.

Click submit to view result

Your result will appear on your screens, download and save it for future references

Last year, RBSE had declared the class 8 results on June 6, 2019 and a total of 12,96,127 candidates had appeared for the class 8 examination. The class 10 results were declared on June 3 with 79.85 pass percentage this year. While the class 12 results for Arts were released on May 22, 2019 with 80% as overall pass percentage for this year. RBSE class 12 Science and Commerce results were declared on May 15 with over 92% pass percentage of students from Science stream while for the Commerce stream the pass percentage was 91.46%.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App