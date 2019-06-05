RBSE Class 8th Result 2019: Over 2 lakh who sat for their Class 8th examination from 2018-2019 batch, are eagerly waiting for Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer to announce the Rajasthan Class 8 Result 2019 today i.e. June 5. All the eagerly waiting candidates are advised to stay calm and keep checking the official website of RBSE i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for updates. Also, given below is the list of alternative websites.

RBSE Class 8th Result 2019 @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: It is reported that over 2 lakh students appeared for Rajasthan Class 8th examination that was conducted by Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer in the month of March, this year. Although, the Education Board of Rajasthan has already announced the RBSE Class 10th Result 2019 and RBSE Class 12th Result 2019 but the BSER Class 8th Result 2019 is yet to be announced by the Board. As per latest reports, the Rajasthan Class 8 Result for the 2018-2019 batch will be declared today i.e. June 5, Wednesday. Candidates will be able to check and download their respective BSER 8th Result 2019 on the official website of RBSE i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in once it will be released by the Board. Remember: The Rajasthan Class 8th topper, pass percentage will be announced at the press conference.

Given below is the list of websites to check and download your Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2019:

In order to download the Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2019, students need to follow the simple mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer which is also known as RBSE i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Tips for students: You don’t have to panic if the official website crashes. Alternative websites given above will still display your Result if you follow the steps properly.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads RBSE Class 8th Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number/ Registration Number, Name and security code.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a print out of it for future reference.

