Rajasthan RBSE Class 8th results 2019, BSER 8th results 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: The BSER or Rajasthan Board is all set to declare the RBSE 8th Result 2019 anytime soon at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in today. Candidates can check the Rajasthan class 8th Board Result by following the steps given below.

RBSE Class 8th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 8th Class Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to release the Rajasthan Board Class 8th results 2019 on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in today, June 5, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan class 8th Board final examination for the 2018-19 session can check their respective results on the official website of the Board as soon as it is published by the Board. The Rajasthan Board BSER class 8th Result 2019 will be published on third-party websites like – examresults.net and results.gov.in.

According to reports, more than 11 lakh students took the RBSE class 8th Board examination in Rajasthan conducted by Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan or BSER. The Class 8th examinations were conducted in the month of March from 14th to 29th this year. Candidates can check the instructions given below to download their respective RBSE class 8th result. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy to check their results.

How to check the RBSE Rajasthan class 8th Board Result 2019?

Log into the official website of Rajasthan Board or RBSE mentioned above or click on the direct links given in this article

On the homepage, candidates need to search for the link that reads, “Rajasthan Board Class 8th result 2019”

Candidates will be redirected to a different page

Here, enter the roll number and click on “Submit” button

The RBSE Rajasthan Class 8th result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Here’s the direct link to download the results of Class 8th: RBSE Class 8th Results 2019

