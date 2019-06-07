After the BSER 8th Result 2019 is declared, it is likely that the official website of Rajasthan Board might crash due to large number of students checking their results. Therefore, candidates can get their Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019 via SMS service:
Step 1: Type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) ROLL NUMBER
Step 2: Send the SMS to 56263
Step 3: You can see your RBSE 8th Result 2019 on your mobile.
Step 4: Save the BSER 8th Result 2019 for future.
8th Board Result 2019 Rajasthan: List of websites to check scores
- Rajasthanboard.raj.gov.in
- Result.nic.in
- Result.gov.in
- Rajresults.nic.in
- Examresults.net/rajasthan
Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2019: How to check scores
Step 1: Visit the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link available on the home page
Step 3: A new tab will open where candidates will have to enter the registration number or roll number to get the result
Step 4: Press the submit button to check the result
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Around 11.5 lakh students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 examination 2019, which was conducted from 14 March to 29 March, 2019.