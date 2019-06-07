Rajasthan Class 8th Board Results: The results for class 8th Rajasthan Boards are declared today. students can avail the result via SMS or Mobile.

After the BSER 8th Result 2019 is declared, it is likely that the official website of Rajasthan Board might crash due to large number of students checking their results. Therefore, candidates can get their Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019 via SMS service:

Step 1: Type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) ROLL NUMBER

Step 2: Send the SMS to 56263

Step 3: You can see your RBSE 8th Result 2019 on your mobile.

Step 4: Save the BSER 8th Result 2019 for future.

8th Board Result 2019 Rajasthan: List of websites to check scores

Rajasthanboard.raj.gov.in

Result.nic.in

Result.gov.in

Rajresults.nic.in

Examresults.net/rajasthan

Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2019: How to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the home page

Step 3: A new tab will open where candidates will have to enter the registration number or roll number to get the result

Step 4: Press the submit button to check the result

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Around 11.5 lakh students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 examination 2019, which was conducted from 14 March to 29 March, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App