On 8 June, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the exam results of Class 12 science stream students. Find out alternative websites to check your result if the official website takes too long to respond.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be decalaring the examination results of the students of Class 12 science stream on 8 June. Rajasthan’s Education minister Govind Singh Dotasra informed about the same on 7 June through his twitter account

Candidates can check their result on the official website of RBSE: http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ or http://rajresults.nic.in/ Around 9 lakh students have appeared for the RBSE Board exams in 2020. Moreover, 2,39, 800 candidates alone gave the science stream exams.

Due to the excessive number of students checking their marks altogether, it is quite possible that the given websites might crash or become slow due to heavy traffic all at once. Students may even have to wait a few hours before opening the site. However, it is understandable that waiting to check their Board result is simply not possible; so students can access some other websites which will also be showing the Class 12 RBSE results.

Alternative website that will be announcing the same results are: http://www.indiaresults.com/select-state.htm or https://www.examresults.net/

How to check results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Open the website: http://www.indiaresults.com/select-state.htm

Step 2: Click the hyperlink ‘Rajasthan’ in the list of states

Step 3: Open ‘RBSE 12th Science Results’

Step 4: Fill in your Board roll number and the required details

Step 5: Download the Marksheet for future reference

How to check results on examresults.net:

Step 1: Open the website: https://www.examresults.net/

Step 2: Open the Link “RBSE 12th Science Results”

Step 3: Fill in your Board roll no. and enter the required details

Step 4: Download your marksheet for future reference.

The marks of the students will be announced in the presence of DP Jaroli, the Chairman of the Board around 4pm in the evening today.

The Board results of Arts and Commerce stream will be declared later and the result date will be announced shortly. Class 10th RBSE Board result will be declared later in the month.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App