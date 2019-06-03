RBSE 10th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results have been declared on rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can check the results via mobile app or follow the steps to download the RBSE Class 10th Results given below.

RBSE 10th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer has declared the RBSE Class 10th Results 2019 of RBSE 10th Examination 2019 on its official website – rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in today, June 3, 2019. According to reports, the Board has released the results for the students who have appeared in the examination for the 2018-19 session. Students can also check indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, examresults.net to download the results.

The RBSE Class 10 exams or Matriculation examinations were held by the Board from March 15 to March 26, 2018. Students can also check alternative websites such as indiaresults.com, results.gov.in. and examresults.net for accessing the Class 10th Results of Rajasthan Board. Reports say that more than 11 lakh students appeared in the Class 10th examination and compared to last year 64,633 more students appeared in the Board 10th examination.

How to check the RBSE 10th Result 2019 online?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board od Secondary Education (RBSE) as mentioned above – rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

or On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ RBSE 10th Result 2019 download “

“ On clicking, the students will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number as per the examination admit card and submit

The RBSE Class 10th results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result or e-marksheet and take a print out of it for reference if necessary

How to check RBSE 10th Result 2019 via app?

The RBSE Class 10th results 2019 can also be accessed via SMS. For doing the same, students who have appeared in the examination need to TYPE an SMS with their mobile phones and send the Message to the number provided by the Board. Students can also check the results on mobile-based applications which are available on the google play store.

