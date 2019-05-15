RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019: Puneet Maheshwari has ranked top in the Class 12th examination for Science stream in the results declared by the RBSE. She got 495 marks out of 500. RBSE announced the Class 12th results for Science and commerce streams today on the official website.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019: Puneet Maheshwari has topped the Class 12th results which were announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Wednesday. Puneet has ranked top in the Science stream, securing 495 marks out of 500. RBSE declared the results of Class 12th for Commerce and Science streams on the official websites of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in today. The results were also made available on third-party websites.

A total of 2,57,719 students had taken part in the Class 12 exams for Science stream out of which 92.88 per cent have passed the exam. In Commerce stream, as many as 42,140 students appeared in the examination among which 91.46 per cent have secured the examination.

The examination was held from March 8 and April 2, 2019. Students need to visit their respective schools for collecting marks sheets. Also, students need to note that if they have doubts over the evaluation process, they can apply for re-evaluation

How to re-check the RBSE Class 12th Result 2019:

• Candidates need to visit the official website of RBSE at rejresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

• On the homepage, click on the link that reading, “RBSE class 12th results 2019”

• You will be taken to a new window.

• Enter your credentials including roll number of RBSE 12th Exam 2019.

• Press the submit button

• RBSE Class 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

• Download the same and take a print out of the RBSE 12th Result 2019 for future correspondence.

RBSE will declare Class 12th for Humanities stream later this month. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the board.

