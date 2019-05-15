RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019 @rajresults.nic.in: The results of the class 12th for Commerce and Science streams on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Candidates can check it through the official websites.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019 @rajresults.nic.in LIVE updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has declared the result of class 12th for Commerce and Science streams on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in today, Wednesday May 15, 2019. It will be announced at 4 pm. The examination was conducted from March 8 and April 2, 2019. While the results for the class 12th Humanities will be declared later this month.

This year, a total of 2,60,617 students had appeared in science and in commerce stream 42,146 students appeared in the class 12 board exam are awaiting for the results.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, the link which says ‘RBSE class 12 result for commerce’ or ‘RBSE class 12 result for science’ is availble to click

Step 3: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 4: The RBSE result will display

Step 5: Download. Take out a print-out.

In the previous year, the pass percentage RBSE class 12th for science stream was 87.78 per cent. Over 48,113 students had appeared in the class 12 the for the commerce stream and 2.34 lakh appeared in the science stream.

Here are the Live Updates:

Class 12 Rajasthan Board: Commerce had 91.46 pass percentage

In Rajasthan Board, class 12th commerce stream, a total of 42,140 candidates registered. A total of 91.46% students cleared the exam. Only 41,651 appeared for the examination.

Rajasthan Board: 92.88 per cent pass science class 12

A total of 2,60,582 candidates had registered for class 12th Science exam. Out of which 2,57,719 qualified the exam. In Rajasthan, class 12 Science stream, 92.88% qualified for the exam. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website.

BSER Rajastshan Board class 12: Top five subjects in Rajasthan Board Class 12th class 12 commerce

In Science Info-tech, environment science and infotech, all the students who had appeared for the exam, qualified it. tehse were the most scoring subjects. following i sthe list of top scoring subjects in Rajasthan Board class 12 Science stream:

Hindi – 98.85%

English – 98.46%

Infor Tech – 91.92%

Economics – 96.65%

Maths – 96.66%

Around 10 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 12th exam whcih were held in March and Apri, 2019.

RBSE Class 12th results 2019: Puneet Maheshwari tops exam

Puneet Maheshwari tops the Rajasthan Board class 12th exam in science stream. Over 2.5 lakh students had appeared in the examination. the percentage of the topper has not been revealed yet. If not checked, the candidates can check it through the official websites.

RBSE Rajasthan Board class 12 result 2019: Girls Outshine boys

The result has been declared on the official websites. Girls have outscored boys in both Science and commerce stream. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official websites. The result is available of the class 12th results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board class 12 result 2019: Result declared

Candidates who appeared for the class 12 result 2019 can check their results through the official websites and third-party websites such as examresults.nic.in and indiaresults.com. The Rajasthan Board has declared the class 12th results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board class 12 result 2019: Result to be declared shortly

The Rajasthan Board is all set to declare the class 12th results on the official websites at 4 pm, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Candidates can check the results through third-party websites such as examresults.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

RBSE Rajasthan Board class 12 result 2019: Websites to check

The result is to be announced at 4 pm on all the official websites of Rajasthan Board. Besides the official websites such as rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, candidates can check the results through third-party websites such as examresults.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

BSER Rajasthan Board: Over 3 lakh students await result

Over 3 lakh students are awaiting the results through the official websites. More than 2,60,617 students appeared in science and 42,146 students appeared in commerce stream for the class 12 board exam. Result will be declared shortly, once it releases.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2019: How to check via SMS

The Interested candidates can check the result through the SMS.

Students need to type RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 56263. For commerce stream, the candidates need to type RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>Roll number and sending it to 56263

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2019: Class 12th Humanities

The class 12th Humanities results will be declared in the last week of May. While the class 10th results will be announced in the first week of June, said RBSE secretary GK Mathur. A total of 6.5 lakh students had appeared in class 12 for Science and Commerce examination. It was concluded on March 14, 2019.

