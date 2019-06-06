RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education is going to release the High School Class 8th examination results soon. Reports say that the results might be declared by June 2014. Students may check results on their official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is expected to announce the class 8th results soon. The results will be published on the official websites of BSER rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Although no official date for the announcement of the results has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) yet, the Board is expected to announce the results by June 14, 2019, as per reports.

All the students who took the class 8th examinations conducted RBSE websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. In 2019, an estimated 15 lakh students registered for the class 8th examinations, out of which only 11.5 lakh students appeared for the exam.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019: Steps to check result on the website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the notification stating ‘Result 2019’ available on the home page

Step 3: Click on the ‘Class 8th Result 2019’ tab

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the given space and submit

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for future reference.

The results of classes 10 and 12 have already been declared by the Rajasthan Board earlier. In 2019, 79.85 per cent students out of the total number of students that appeared for the Board examinations were successful. Girls outperformed the boys by a small margin with an average pass percentage of 85.35 per cent, with that of the boys being 79.45 per cent.

All the students who have appeared for the class 8th examinations may check their results by visiting the official RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and entering their roll numbers. Results can also be checked at indiaresults.com or examresults.net. RBSE class 8th Results can also be checked through SMS by simply sending a message in the format given below:

RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and sending it to 56263

