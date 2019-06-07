RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019 declared @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, steps to check pass percentage: Student can check their result @ rajresults.nic.in, @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and examresults.net.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019 declared @ rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the result for Rajasthan Class 8 board examination @ rajresults.nic.in. Students can check and download their Class 8th board result 2019 @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and on alternative websites examresults.net and results.gov.in.

As per the result, 100% students have qualified the RBSE Class 8 board examination. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Board Examination was held between March 14 to 29, 2019. According to the reports, over 11 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE Class 8th exam 2019.

The RBSE official announcing the RBSE Class 8th result said, this year the result has been declared 15 days earlier and the result has been declared according to grades.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to download their RBSE Class 8th Board Results 2019:

RBSE Class 8th results| Steps to download the result Visit the official website of the RBSE @ rajresults.nic.in On the homepage, find the link that reads Rajasthan class 8 results 2019 Log in with your RBSE registration number Hit the submit button Your RBSE Class 8 result will appear on the screen now Save and Download your RBSE Class 8 result 2019 Take a print out for future reference

