RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019 @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Rajasthan Board of Secondary education has announced the RBSE Class 8 Results 2019 today, June 7, 2019. The candidates who have appeared for RBSE Class 8 examination 2019 can visit the official website of teh site, @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, to check their Rajasthan Board Class 8 results 2019. The Rajasthan Board Class 8 results 2019 will be released at the official website at 4 pm soon after the officials will announce the name of toppers at a press conference.
Over 11 lakh students appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 8 examination 2019, conducted from March 14 to March 29, 2019. Except for all the official websites, the students waiting for their Rajasthan Board Class 8 results 2019 can also visit the alternative websites. The alternative websites to check has been listed below.
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results 2019: List of websites to check
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results 2019: Steps to check result on the website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE, @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the notification stating ‘Result 2019’ available on the home page
Step 3: Click on the ‘Class 8th Result 2019’ tab
Step 4: Enter your roll number in the given space and submit
Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for future reference.
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results 2019: How to check via SMS
The results can also be checked through mobile service, SMS. Those unable to access their Class 8 results 2019 through the official websites of the Board, can check the Class 8th Result 2019 via SMS.
- Type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) ROLL NUMBER and has to send it to 56263
- Your RBSE Class 8 results 2019 will be delivered to your inbox
The candidates can collect their mark sheets and official certificates from their respective schools after the declaration of results. In case of any discrepancy in results, the students are advised to contact the board immediately.