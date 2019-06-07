RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019 released today at 4 pm, visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has announced the class 8th results soon. The results will be available on the official websites of BSER rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019 @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Rajasthan Board of Secondary education has announced the RBSE Class 8 Results 2019 today, June 7, 2019. The candidates who have appeared for RBSE Class 8 examination 2019 can visit the official website of teh site, @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, to check their Rajasthan Board Class 8 results 2019. The Rajasthan Board Class 8 results 2019 will be released at the official website at 4 pm soon after the officials will announce the name of toppers at a press conference.

Over 11 lakh students appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 8 examination 2019, conducted from March 14 to March 29, 2019. Except for all the official websites, the students waiting for their Rajasthan Board Class 8 results 2019 can also visit the alternative websites. The alternative websites to check has been listed below.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results 2019: List of websites to check

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results 2019: Steps to check result on the website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE, @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the notification stating ‘Result 2019’ available on the home page

Step 3: Click on the ‘Class 8th Result 2019’ tab

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the given space and submit

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for future reference.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results 2019: How to check via SMS

The results can also be checked through mobile service, SMS. Those unable to access their Class 8 results 2019 through the official websites of the Board, can check the Class 8th Result 2019 via SMS.

Type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) ROLL NUMBER and has to send it to 56263

Your RBSE Class 8 results 2019 will be delivered to your inbox

The candidates can collect their mark sheets and official certificates from their respective schools after the declaration of results. In case of any discrepancy in results, the students are advised to contact the board immediately.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App