RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2019 declared @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: The class 10th results has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) today on June 3 at 4 pm @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the exam can check the results through the official website.

In order to avoid the inconvenience caused by the heavy traffic, the result can be checked through these third party websites. These third party websites such as examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

Candidates can follow certain steps to check your RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘RBSE 10th Result 2019’ on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and details

Step 4: Click on the submit tab. RBSE class 10th Result 2019 will appear.

Step 5: Download the same. Take a print out of the same for future use.

In the year 2018, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer had released the Class 10 board results on June 11, Tuesday. The overall pass percentage of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result stood at 79.86 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys after securing 79.95 per cent, while boys’ scored 79.79 per cent.

The RBSE candidates can check the Rajasthan Board results via SMS service.

Type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

