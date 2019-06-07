RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results 2019 announced @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan board has declared Class 8 2019 results on its official website @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or @ rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results 2019 announced @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on Friday declared the Class 8 results 2019 on its official website, @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or @ rajresults.nic.in. The students who have been waiting for Rajasthan board Class 8 results 2019 can visit the official website to check their results. The result was announced at a press conference while the result will be out on the website soon. The board had conducted the Rajasthan Class 8 examination 2019 from March 14 to March 29, 2019. Over 11 lakh students appeared for the examination and were waiting for the Class 8 2019 results.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results 2019: Steps to check result on the website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE, @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the notification stating ‘Result 2019’ available on the home page

Step 3: Click on the ‘Class 8th Result 2019’ tab

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the given space and submit

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for future reference.

Apart from the official websites, the students who want to check their Rajasthan Board Class 8 results 2019 can also visit the alternative websites. The alternative websites to check has been listed below.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results 2019: List of websites to check

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results 2019: How to check via SMS

In case, the students checking their Rajasthan Board Class 8 results 2019 are not able to check the results can switch to mobile service, SMS. Here is the step following which the students can check their Class 8 results 2019 via SMS:

Type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) ROLL NUMBER and has to send it to 56263

Your RBSE Class 8 results 2019 will be delivered to your inbox

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App