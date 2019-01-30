The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Wednesday released the 10th and 12th board exam date sheet, according to which the 10th board exam will commence from 14th March and conclude on 27th March, while the 12th board exam will start from 7th March and end on 2nd April 2019.

As per the official datesheet, the 12th board exam will be held from 7th March 2019 with English paper and will continue until 2nd April with the final paper of Philosophy

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Wednesday released the 10th and 12th board exam date sheet, according to which the 10th board exam will commence from 14th March and conclude on 27th March, while the 12th board exam will start from 7th March and end on 2nd April 2019.

The datesheet is available on the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and can be downloaded. Students are advised to visit the website and check the subject-wise exams schedule in order to prepare an intensive, detailed study plan for the exams.

Rajasthan Board 10th Exam Datesheet

According to the official datesheet, the exam will begin on 14th March with the English paper and will end with the final paper of Social Science on 27th March. Additionally, the vocational exam for will be held from 14th March to 28th March while exam for Deaf and Dumb students of Class 10 will be held from 14th to 27th March. The Praveshik Pariksha for the students studying Sanskrit will also be held from 14th to 27th March.

Rajasthan Board 12th Exam Datesheet

As per the official datesheet, the 12th board exam will be held from 7th March 2019 with English paper and will continue until 2nd April with the final paper of Philosophy. The Rajasthan Board 12th Vocational exam will be held from 7th March to 2nd April, while the exam for Deaf and Dumb students will be held from 9th March to 30th March 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More