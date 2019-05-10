RBSE Results class 12 result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: The result is expected anytime next week, hence candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website to know the latest result related information.

RBSE Results class 12 result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in:The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the class 12 (Science and Commerce streams) results next week, followed by result announcement of class 12 Arts. The result for all three streams will be announced on the official website i.e. rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Meanwhile, the class 10 result is expected in 20-days-time. Though State Institute of Educational Research and Training, Rajasthan (SIERT) of School Education Department, Rajasthan government released the class 5 results for the year 2019 on May 9, 2019, Thursday.

More than 22 lakh students had appeared for Rajasthan board exams that took place in March this year. RBSE class 12 Science and Commerce results were declared on May 23 last year, followed by class 12 Arts result while the class 10 result was declared on June 11 last year.

RBSE Results class 12 result 2019@ rajresults.nic.in: When to check

When: Next week

Time: The result is expected between 12- 1 pm (tentatively)

RBSE Results class 12 result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: How to check

Go to the official website i.e. rajresults.nic.in On the homepage click the link that reads the following:

Senior Secondary (Science)- 2019 Result

Senior Secondary (Commerce)- 2019 Result

Senior Secondary (Arts)- 2019 Result

For class 10, click the link that reads:

Secondary – 2019 Result

3. Once you have clicked the result link enter your roll number and other credentials such as name

4. Click submit

5. Once you have submitted your details, your result will appear on your screen

6. Download the result, save it and take a print out for future reference.

