Bangalore Electricity Supply Company are inviting application for the recruitment of 400 Apprentice posts. The interested applicants can apply before August 31, 2019.

The eligibility criteria for BESCOM recruitment 2019 is that the candidate should hold a degree of Engineering in Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Computer Science, Information Science, Instrumentation Technology and Civil Engineering. The candidates who hold a 3-year diploma in Computer Science, Electrical & Electronics and Electronics & Communication can also apply for the application.

The payscale available for the BESCOM jobs for Graduate Engineer will be Rs 7000 and for diploma holders, the pay scale will be Rs 5000.

The procedure to apply for BESCOM apprentice job is to apply the filled up application form attached with other necessary documents, only the eligible candidates can apply for the following post and the application has to send to the given address The Deputy General Manager (Ele.,), HRD Center, BESCOM, Crescent Towers, Crescent Road, Near Mallige Nursing home, Race Course, Bangalore-560001.

The main goal of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company is to become a number one customer satisfaction company in South Asia and in Power Distribution, and its mission is to satisfy their employees, develop infrastructure and to become a reliable and power supply source.

BESCOM is the power supply distribution company of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited which was established in 1999 and it has a total of five distribution companies in hand which are situated in different areas of South Asia. BESCOM has its own 7 distribution companies which are situated in the areas of Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Tumkuru, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, and Davanagere.

