REET 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now & Check Passing Marks

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025 admit card today. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Exam Schedule & Details

The REET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2025, in two shifts:

Shift 1: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Shift 2: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

This highly anticipated examination is a gateway for aspiring teachers in Rajasthan, and approximately 15.44 lakh candidates have registered for the test this year.

Passing Marks Criteria

The minimum qualifying marks for REET 2025 are as follows:

General Category: 60%

60% OBC/SC Categories: 55%

55% ST Category: 36%

Candidates must meet these criteria to qualify for teaching positions in Rajasthan’s schools.

How To Download The REET 2025 Admit Card

To download the admit card, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the ‘REET 2025 Admit Card’ link. Enter the required login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Important Instructions For Candidates

Verify all details on the admit card, including name, exam center, and timing.

Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam center.

Reach the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

Follow all exam-related guidelines and COVID-19 protocols, if applicable.

Last-Minute Preparation Tips

With just a few days left for the exam, candidates are advised to:

Revise important topics from the syllabus.

Solve previous years’ question papers to understand the exam pattern.

Manage time effectively during the test.

Stay calm and confident while attempting the questions.

The REET 2025 admit card is a crucial document for all candidates appearing for the examination. Aspirants should download their hall tickets promptly and focus on their preparations. Clearing REET paves the way for teaching opportunities in Rajasthan, making it a significant milestone for future educators.

