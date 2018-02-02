The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2018. The candidates can download their admit cards their admit cards and other details on the official website reetbser.com. Here are the steps that the candidates need to follow to download the admit cards for REET 2018.

The admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2018 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER). The candidates can check their admit cards and other details on the official website reetbser.com. According to the reports, the REET 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, and over 9.8 lakh applicants are expected to appear for REET 2018. For all the aspiring teachers, the REET 2018, has come up with a number of jobs in Rajasthan-based government schools. The exam will carry 150 MCQs and candidates need to score minimum 60% to qualify the exam.

The admit card carries important information regarding the exam center, time and venue along with the important instructions. To avoid any chaos, do not forget to take your admit cards along with you to the examination center. The candidates are also instructed to carry their Aadhar cards for the identity proof or any other such ID with their photo on it. The exam is assigned to take place in two shifts with one of them to start from 10 am in the morning while the other will start from 2:30 in the evening. The candidates who aspire to teach students of Class VI to VIII will sit in the first session while those meant to teach Class I to V students will have to appear in the second session.

Here are the steps that the candidates need to follow to download the REET 2018 admit cards:

– Visit the official website of Rajasthan Education Board http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/

– Click on REET 2017 (Admit Card)

– Login to your profile

– Download your Admit Card and take a printout for the exam day