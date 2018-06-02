The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teacher (REET) cut off marks is declared by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER Board) Ajmer at the official website of @reetbser.com. Check the steps to download REET level 1 cut-off and merit list.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teacher (REET) cut off marks is declared by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER Board) Ajmer at the official website of @reetbser.com or @education.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who applied for the REET examination can check and download their REET 2017 from the official website. The REET examination was conducted on February 11, 2018. The examination is held for a third-grade teacher in the state of Rajasthan every year. Candidates those have been waiting for the REET result 2018 can check the result from BSER website. Recently an official notification for 35,000 3rd Grade Teachers was issued by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

Steps to download REET level 1 cut off and merit list

Go to the official site of the BSER i.e. @reetbser.com or @education.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the Result Section and enter the required details which like registration number and password.

Click on the link BSER REET Exam Result 2018

Then download the BSER REET Exam Result 2018

Candidate’s result will appear on your screen

Check the result and take a printout for future references.

This year the two hour REET examination was conducted in two shifts, morning shift started from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the Evening Shift started at 2:30 PM at ended at 5:00 PM.

