NCERT Regional Institute of Education is ready to make its 6th regional institution of education in the country which will be situated in Andhra Pradesh, decided in the recent meeting of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Ncert’s constituent unit Regional Institute Of Education to be set up in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, The Vice President Of India, M Venkaiah Naidu has instructed the Ministry of HRD for the preparation of a project on the set up of NCERT Regional Institute Of Education.

Ramesh Pokhriyal The Union Minister for HRD, called the Vice President for a meeting about the Center of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu located at Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysore, it was about the change of the location of the Institute to a better place either Andhra Pradesh or Telangana.

Naidu agrees with the HRD Ministry with setting up of Educational Institution in Tamil region or setting it up under Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. The Regional Institute of Education was set up in 1963 by the Government of India. The objective of the Institution is the qualitative improvement of school education and in-service teacher education programmes and research, development and extension activities.

The Regional Institute of Education is located in 5 regions RIE Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Mysore and Shillong. The Institute in Nellore will offer programmes like B.Sc, B.A, B.Ed and PhD it will enhance the implementation of schemes as SSA, ICT and RMSA in schools.

Courses offered in other institutes of RIE is integrated B.Sc, B.Ed, B.A., B.Ed and M.Ed., B.Ed. and other PhD courses in Education and MSc.Ed. in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. NCERT is the main authority of all the regional institutes of education and research and development programmes offered in the country.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App