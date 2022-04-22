The deadline for applications for CAPF 2022 is May 10, 2022

The registration process for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2022 has begun, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The deadline for applications is May 10, 2022.

The exam, however, will take place on August 7, 2022, at 45 different locations.

According to the official announcement, the agency is looking to fill 66 Border Security Force (BSF) and 29 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) positions (CRPF). In addition, the recruitment notice revealed 62 jobs in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 14 vacancies in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and 82 vacancies in the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Candidates between 20 and 25 years of age with a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a government-recognized University are eligible to sit for the exam.