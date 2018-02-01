Registration for SBI special cadre posts will end on February 15. A total of 407 vacancies are there as per the SBI's released documents. As mentioned by the SBI recruitment policy, the period of contact will be five years which can be extended further for another 5 years only at the discretion of the bank.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for the post of special cadre officers. The registration for the contractual basis jobs which started on January 30, at the official website – sbi.co.in. will end on February 15. As mentioned by the SBI recruitment policy, the period of contact will be five years which can be extended further for another 5 years only at the discretion of the bank.

Below find all the necessary vacancy details

Total number of vacancies: 407

Designation details

• Manager

• Investment Counsellor

• Customer Relationship Executive (CRE)

• Central Research Team (CRT-VP Portfolio Analysis and Data Analytics)

• Zonal Head Sales (Retail)

• Head (Operations)

• Compliance Officer

• Investment Advisor (Retail & Corporate)

• Central Operations Team Support

• Central Research Team Support

• Zonal Head

Required eligibility criteria of the applicant

Educational qualification of the candidate:

Manager: Aspirants should be graduates from government recognised university or institutions.

Investment Counsellor: Aspirants should be graduates/post graduates from government recognised university or institution. Certified advisors NISM/CWM mandatory.

Central Research Team: Aspirants should have a MBA/PGDM degree or post graduate in statistics/data analytics from government recognised university/institution. For further knowledge of the post’s educational qualification required, aspirants can check the official notification.

Selection procedure for the contractual job:The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of an interview and the aspirants will be qualified in accordance to the bank’s requirements.

Below mentioned the procedure on how to apply for the post: Interested candidates can visit the official website of the State Bank of India-sbi.co.in and register there. Then the candidate will be guided to pay the application fee of a minimum amount using any mode of payments including either debit card, credit card or internet banking etc.

Application charges: The application fees of Rs 600 is charged for General and OBC candidates and Rs 100 is required for SC/ST/PWD candidates.The notification mentions the following documents that are required for registration:

• Brief resume

• ID proof

• Proof of date of birth

• Educational certificates

• Experience certificate

• Valid driving licences for CRE

• E-receipt for fee payment

• PWD certificate