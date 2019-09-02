Choreographer filmmaker Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle has made headlines after her pictures from weight loss journey went viral on the social media. She has also posted a lengthy note where eh had thanked her closed ones for supporting her throughout her motivational fitness journey.

Choreographer filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle is trending on the social media after the viral pictures from her inspiring weight loss journey. It all started when she had posted some photos on Instagram along with a lengthy note. He had thanked her husband Remo, sons Adonis and Gabriel, and fitness coach Praveen Nair for supporting her throughout her weight loss journey. The weight loss journey in the month of October 2018.

On Monday, Lizelle posted another picture of herself, featuring Remo D’Souza, in which she had mentioned that probably through her journey several people might learn and feel motivated and get inspired. She further wrote that one can treat themselves through good times and the bad times.

Elaborating on her experience, she said that it was more vital to treat oneself well during the dark times than in good times.

To which, Remo D’Souza’s response to Lizelle’s post is eye-catching and posted in comments thread is that he was proud of you and said that he had already inspired many.

In the same note, she had thanked everyone for putting her through this journey and bearing with all her tantrums, mood swings and crankiness. Not just that, she had also thanked her sons’ for encouraging her and loving her selflessly.

Inspiring and motivational weight loss journeys is no surprise in Bollywood, presently. From Zarine Khan, Katrina Kaif to Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, celebrities are have never shied away in sharing their weight loss journeys.

However, certain section of the society still don’t accept it openly. They tend to criticise it. A similar instance happened with the Bollywood actor Zarine Khan, when she was trolled for posting her Udaipur city’s beautiful photos.

She looked beautiful while standing beside a lake in the city of Udaipur.

Zareen Khan was trolled widely for flaunting her stretch marks in the picture. Later, Anushka Sharma, cam out in support for sharing an Insta story. In the Instagram story, Anushka Sharma mentioned that Zareen, she was beautiful, brave and strong just the way we were.

Coming back to Remo D’Souza, he is a popular choreographer an he had worked in film such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and Zero to name a few. He had won best choreography National Award for Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani.

