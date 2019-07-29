RGPV 2019: The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) recently released the RGPV Diploma exam result. Candidates can check the RGPV result @result.rgpv.ac.in, Candidates must download the result or take a hardcopy of it for future references.

However, RGPV today released the result for those students who had appeared for the examination B.E, B.Tech., M.C.A., B.Pharmacy, B.Pharmacy(PCI), B.Arch., M.Pharmacy, M.E., M.Tech., B.E.(PTDC), M.Tech. (PT), MAM MCA (DD) and Diploma. The RGPV announced the result for the students from 1 to 8th semester which was held in May and June. Candidates must know that the result will appear in an online mode and candidates must download it or take a hardcopy of it for further references.

Follow the steps to check RGPV Diploma Results 2019 online:

Step 1: Click on the link @result.rgpv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Students Tab

Step 3: Click on the generated link, provided in the Students tab

Step 4: A new Web page will appear

Step 5: Candidates must select the exam and course for which they have appeared.

Step 6: Candidates must enter the Enroll Number

Step 7: Click on the Submit button.

Step 7: The RGPV result displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download PDF scorecard

Step 9: Take a printout for future reference

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) was founded by Madhya Pradesh government in 1998 under the act of Vidhan Sabha and was named after the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi. The University got a Grade ‘A’ by NAAC.

