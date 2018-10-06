RITES Gurgaon Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III by RITES Limited Gurgaon. Interested candidates can apply through the official website by October 23, 2018.

RITES Gurgaon Recruitment 2018: RITES Limited Gurgaon under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India has invited applications for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III through a notification released on its official website. Interested candidates can check the recruitment notification online and start applying through the official website.

According to reports, the last date for submission of online applications through the official website has been scheduled for October 23, 2018. It has also been reported that there are 40 vacancies against the above-mentioned posts which are going to be filled through this recruitment drive. Moreover, it has been learned that these posts are contractual and candidates on selection have to serve in the organisation initially for 2 years.

Meanwhile, candidates will have to appear for a Written Test and an Interview to be shortlisted for the post. Those who are recruited to the post will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.18000-60000 per month.

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP): 20

Technician Grade III: 20

Age limit for RITES Recruitment 2018:

Interested candidates who wish to apply must be less than 40 years of age as on August 1, 2018.

How to Register for RITES Gurgaon Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of RITES Search for the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage and click on the link which says, ‘Online Registration’ Candidates will be directed to a different page Now, fill the necessary details and click on submit A registration number will be generated Now log in with the credentials to apply online Fill the application form and submit Download the confirmation page Take a print out of the same for future reference

