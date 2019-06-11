RITES Limited Recruitment 2019: Rites Limited has invited applications for 16 vacant Civil Engineer posts through - ritesltd.com. The last date for submission of applications is June 25, 2019.

RITES Limited Recruitment 2019: The Rites Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Engineer (Civil). All the interested candidates looking for an opportunity to work in the organisation may apply through the official website – ritesltd.com. There are 16 vacancies against the Civil Engineer posts which will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

Candidates who are willing to apply to the posts must note that the last date for submitting the filled up application forms through the official website of the organisation has been scheduled for June 25, 2019. The RITES has released the notification on its official website and those who are want to apply must fulfil all the criteria for applying to the posts.

How to check the RITES Limited Recruitment 2019 notitification?

Visit the official website of RITES as mentioned above On the homepage, click on the CAREER option on the top Now, under the tab, click on “Vacancies” On clicking, a new window containing all the current vacant positions will be displayed Now, click on the relevant link as per your choice Download the notification and go through all the details on it Take a print out of the same for reference

How to apply to RITES Limited Recruitment 2019?

Go to the official website once again

Under the CAREER tab, click on Online Registration

Follow the instructions as given in the page

Fill the form and submit

Now login with the credentials and fill the application form

Submit the form and keep a copy for reference if future

