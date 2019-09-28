RITES Ltd Recruitment 2019: Rail India Technical and Economic Service Ltd has issued the notification for the recruitment of Junior Manager and Junior Assistant posts. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 10.

RITES Ltd Recruitment 2019: Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) has invited the application for the recruitment of Financial professional posts i.e. Junior Manager and Junior Assistant. There 46 posts vacant which has to be recruit through this advertisement. Interested candidates with eligible qualification can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 10.

Recruitment Notification for Financial professionals (Junior Manager and Assistant)

For the post of Junior Manager and Junior Assistant, candidates have to appear in the Written Test and should fulfill the conditions of eligibility. On the basis of test score and eligibility, candidates will be shortlisted. Then candidates need to undergo an interview round for selection.

Applicants must keep in mind, the company reserves the right to shortlist the number of candidates for selection out of eligible candidates. It is up to the candidates, that want to appear for interview either in Hindi or English. Appointment of selected candidates will be subject to their being found medically fit in the Medical Examination to be conducted as per RITES Rules and Standards of Medical Fitness for the relevant post.

RITES Ltd Recruitment 2019: Posts details

Junior Manager (Finance) – 22 Posts

Deputy Assistant (Finance) – 24 Posts

RITES Ltd Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Junior Manager (Finance) – Qualified CA/CMA

Deputy Assistant (Finance) – B.Com/BBA/BMS

RITES Ltd Recruitment 2019: Fee for the application form and rues for submitted fee

Junior Manager

General/OBC candidates: Rs 600

EWS/SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs 300

Junior Assistant

General/OBC candidates: Rs 300

EWS/SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs 100

Candidates should note that the fee submitted through any other mode except the mode specified, will not be accepted by RITES and such applications will be treated as without fee and will be summarily rejected.

Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Persons with disabilities are given concession in the fee provided they are otherwise eligible for appointment. A PWDs candidate claiming age relaxation/fee concession will be required to submit along with their Detailed Application Form, the certified copy of the PWD certificate as per latest GOI format.

