RITES recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by RITES, an engineering services company, for the post of Assistant Manager, System Analyst and Senior System Architect. The online registration will begin on November 28, 2018, and the last date for submission of online application is December 19, 2018. To successfully apply for the exam, the interested candidates are required to submit the hard copy of documents as prescribed by RITES in its official notification. The last date for submission of documents is December 27. The candidates should be less than 40 years to successfully apply for the exam.

As per the official notification, candidates need to send the hard copy/print out of online application form along with all the relevant documents to Assistant Manager P)/Rectt., RITES Ltd., RITES Bhawan, Plot No.1, Sector-29, Gurgaon – 122001, Haryana latest by 27 December 2018. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on various websites that provide information related to government exams related information.

Candidates must have an engineering/B Tech degree in IT/Computer Science and Engineering/Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/Electronics and Communication Engineering. However, the date of the selection is yet to be notified. The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of Written Test and Interview. Candidates have options to appear for interview either in Hindi and English.

About RITES:

RITES Ltd is a PSU and it comes under the Ministry of Railways. It is a premier multi-disciplinary consultancy organization in the fields of transport, infrastructure and related technologies.

