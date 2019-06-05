RITES Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) Ltd. for recruiting candidates to the post of Engineer. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by following the mentioned format.
Important dates to keep in mind:
- Online application submission begins from: June 4, 2019
- Final day for application submission: June 25, 2019
- Final day for submission of hard copy of the online application: July 3, 2019
- Final selection date: yet to be announced
Vacancy details:
- Engineer positions- 16 vacancies
- Additional General Manager position for the Design department- 01 vacancy
- Manager for Design department- 02 vacancy
- Deputy General Manager for Design department- 01 vacancy
Eligibility criteria for RITES recruitment 2019:
Educational prerequisites:
- Engineer post- BE/B.Sc in Engineering/ B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering
- Additional General Manager/ Manager for Design dept./ Deputy general Manager- BE/ B.Sc in Engineering/ B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering and M.Tech Degree in Marine structures/ Ocean Engineering/ Offshore structures/ Structural Engineering.
Work Experience Prerequisites:
- For Engineer positions: 2 years
- For Additional General Manager position in Design dept.: 15 years
- For Deputy General Manager position in Design dept.: 7 years
Age limit prerequisites:
- For Engineer positions: 32 years
- For Deputy General Manager/ Additional General Manager positions: 54 years
- For Manager positions: 40 years
How to apply for RITES recruitment 2019:
In order to apply for the recruitment to the post of engineer in Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) Ltd., all the candidates need to fit in the eligibility criteria and after that, they are supposed to visit the official website of the Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) Ltd., rites.com on or before the last date which is June 25, 2019. All the candidates are required to take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.
Application fees for RITES recruitment 2019:
- General/OBC: Rs. 600
- SC/ST/PWD/EWS: Rs. 300
Note: No application fee is required for the positions of Additional General Manager, Manager or Deputy General Manager