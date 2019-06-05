RITES Recruitment 2019: Engineering Professionals are being recruited by RITES Limited for Civil and Design departments. Candidates meeting the proper qualification requirements can apply for posts on the official website rites.com on or before June 25, 2019.

Important dates to keep in mind:

Online application submission begins from: June 4, 2019

Final day for application submission: June 25, 2019

Final day for submission of hard copy of the online application: July 3, 2019

Final selection date: yet to be announced

Vacancy details:

Engineer positions- 16 vacancies

Additional General Manager position for the Design department- 01 vacancy

Manager for Design department- 02 vacancy

Deputy General Manager for Design department- 01 vacancy

Eligibility criteria for RITES recruitment 2019:

Educational prerequisites:

Engineer post- BE/B.Sc in Engineering/ B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering

Additional General Manager/ Manager for Design dept./ Deputy general Manager- BE/ B.Sc in Engineering/ B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering and M.Tech Degree in Marine structures/ Ocean Engineering/ Offshore structures/ Structural Engineering.

Work Experience Prerequisites:

For Engineer positions: 2 years

For Additional General Manager position in Design dept.: 15 years

For Deputy General Manager position in Design dept.: 7 years

Age limit prerequisites:

For Engineer positions: 32 years

For Deputy General Manager/ Additional General Manager positions: 54 years

For Manager positions: 40 years

How to apply for RITES recruitment 2019:

In order to apply for the recruitment to the post of engineer in Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) Ltd., all the candidates need to fit in the eligibility criteria and after that, they are supposed to visit the official website of the Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) Ltd., rites.com on or before the last date which is June 25, 2019. All the candidates are required to take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Application fees for RITES recruitment 2019:

General/OBC: Rs. 600

SC/ST/PWD/EWS: Rs. 300

Note: No application fee is required for the positions of Additional General Manager, Manager or Deputy General Manager

