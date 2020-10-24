RML Hospital Recruitment 2020: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is inviting walk-in-interview for the post of Senior Resident on an ad-hoc basis. Walk-in-interviews will be held on the following dates next month: November 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2020.

RML Hospital Recruitment 2020: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is inviting walk-in-interview for the post of Senior Resident on an ad-hoc basis. An official notification has released. As per schedule mentioned below, walk-in-interview will be conducted for Indian nationals for the appointment of Senior Resident purely on an ad-hoc basis in various departments of ABVIMS and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi.

As per the official notification, the walk-in-interviews will be held on the following dates next month: November 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2020. Here are the various details of the vacancy at RML Hospital Recruitment 2020:

Senior Resident: 124 posts

Eligibility criteria:

MBBS with PG Degree/Diploma/DNB in concerned from recognized University (as well as the speciality recognised/permitted by MCI) Candidates should be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

For more details, all the candidates are advised checking the RML Hospital Recruitment 2020 official notification on the website or click here.

All the list of documents required is stated on the website including Mark Sheet of MBBS (Part I, II and Final Year) and NOC from present employer. (if employed)