RMLIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2019: Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) has invited candidates for the recruitment of Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can come for the Walk-in-Interview on April 9, 2019. Selection will be based on either Written Exam/Interview.
Important Date and Time:
• April 9, 2019: Walk-in-Interview at 9:00 AM
Vacancy :
• Senior Resident -53 posts
Educational Qualification:
• Neurosurgery – MS (Surgery)
• Neurology – MS (Medicine)
• Radiation Oncology – MD (RT)
• Anesthesiology – MD (Anesthesiology)
• Radio Diagnosis – MD (Radiodiagnosis)
• Surgical Oncology – MS (Surgery)
• Urology – MS (Surgery)
• Nuclear Medicine – MD (Nuclear Medicine)
• Cardiology – MD (Medicine)
• CVTS – MS (Surgery)
• Castro Surgery – MS (Surgery)
• Gastro medicine MD (Medicine)
• Nephrology MD (Medicine)
• Medical Oncology MD (Medicine)
• Emergency Medicine MD (Emergency Medicine)/MD (Anesthesiology)/MD (General Medicine)/MD (Pulmonary Medicine)/MS (Ortho)/MS (General Surgery)
• General Medicine MD (Medicine)/MD (General Medicine)
• General Surgery M.S.(Surgery)/ M.S.(General Surgery), Orthopedics M.S. (Orthopaedics), Obstetrics and Gynecology M.D.(Obst. &Gynae.)/ M.S.(Obst and Gynae).
Pay Scale:
Non-PG Senior Residents of in the pay level 11 (Rs.67700/- NPA (as admissible)
Age Limit:
Age limits/Age relaxation and reservation for SC/ST/OBC etc will be admissible as per Uttar Pradesh State Government’s relevant statutory/executive orders. Director reserves the right to reject the candidature without assigning any reason.
How to apply:
Candidates must report by 9:00 am at the address given below:
Dr. Ram ManoharLohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Ground Floor Conference Hall, Administrative Block, VibhutiKhand, GomtiNagar, Lucknow.
note: Candidates should carry their necessary documents at the time of interview.
Documents required:
• High School Marksheet
• High School Pass Certificate,
• All Professional Marksheets of MBBS and MD/MS. (The required degree should be from a recognized medical college)
• Internship Completion certificate,
• Two Passport size photographs.
• Uttar Pradesh Medical Council Registration Certificate/Medical Council of India Registration Certificate
• Identity Proof: Aadhar Card/Pan Card/Pass Port/ Voter ID Card (any on it)
• Candidate should bring caste certificate (if applicable) for the verification.
