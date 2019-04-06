RMLIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2019: Application has been invited to the recruitment of Senior Resident posts under Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow. Almost 53 posts are lying vacant, which is to be filled with eligible candidates. Interested candidates can appear for the Walk-in-Interview round on April 9, 2019.

Important Date and Time:

• April 9, 2019: Walk-in-Interview at 9:00 AM

Vacancy :

• Senior Resident -53 posts

Educational Qualification:

• Neurosurgery – MS (Surgery)

• Neurology – MS (Medicine)

• Radiation Oncology – MD (RT)

• Anesthesiology – MD (Anesthesiology)

• Radio Diagnosis – MD (Radiodiagnosis)

• Surgical Oncology – MS (Surgery)

• Urology – MS (Surgery)

• Nuclear Medicine – MD (Nuclear Medicine)

• Cardiology – MD (Medicine)

• CVTS – MS (Surgery)

• Castro Surgery – MS (Surgery)

• Gastro medicine MD (Medicine)

• Nephrology MD (Medicine)

• Medical Oncology MD (Medicine)

• Emergency Medicine MD (Emergency Medicine)/MD (Anesthesiology)/MD (General Medicine)/MD (Pulmonary Medicine)/MS (Ortho)/MS (General Surgery)

• General Medicine MD (Medicine)/MD (General Medicine)

• General Surgery M.S.(Surgery)/ M.S.(General Surgery), Orthopedics M.S. (Orthopaedics), Obstetrics and Gynecology M.D.(Obst. &Gynae.)/ M.S.(Obst and Gynae).

Pay Scale:

Non-PG Senior Residents of in the pay level 11 (Rs.67700/- NPA (as admissible)

Age Limit:

Age limits/Age relaxation and reservation for SC/ST/OBC etc will be admissible as per Uttar Pradesh State Government’s relevant statutory/executive orders. Director reserves the right to reject the candidature without assigning any reason.

How to apply:

Candidates must report by 9:00 am at the address given below:

Dr. Ram ManoharLohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Ground Floor Conference Hall, Administrative Block, VibhutiKhand, GomtiNagar, Lucknow.

note: Candidates should carry their necessary documents at the time of interview.

Documents required:

• High School Marksheet

• High School Pass Certificate,

• All Professional Marksheets of MBBS and MD/MS. (The required degree should be from a recognized medical college)

• Internship Completion certificate,

• Two Passport size photographs.

• Uttar Pradesh Medical Council Registration Certificate/Medical Council of India Registration Certificate

• Identity Proof: Aadhar Card/Pan Card/Pass Port/ Voter ID Card (any on it)

• Candidate should bring caste certificate (if applicable) for the verification.

